I know what you're thinking. What's so special about a car dealer? Why would this bring back such great memories?

Let me back up a moment to explain how this came up. Because up until I passed this place recently, this wasn't even on my radar to highlight.

I was in the Brick area earlier in the day. I had a video shoot to do down in Lakewood and decided to pass through Brick when I was done since I was right in the area.

I grew up in Brick and haven't been to certain sections for a long time, so I was just curious to see how much has changed. And boy has Brick changed!

At one point I ended up going down Route 88, where one particular private car dealer caught my eye. It was Michele Motors.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Why Michele Motors brought back memories

Michele Motors was where I purchased my very first car when I first got my license. It was back in April 2001 when I turned 17 (back then you can get your regular drivers license at 17). And Michele Motors was the place that took care of me.

I purchased a 1987 Nissan Pathfinder from them, and they took fantastic care of me. If I remember correctly, the vehicle cost around $3,000, which I had saved up over the past couple of years from working my first job.

And that vehicle treated me well. I had it for many years, and even drove it down to Florida. In fact, it was that drive to the Sunshine State when the odometer rolled over to 200,000 miles (the odometer also had a tenth column, so I got to watch all seven numbers roll). I filmed it on my flip phone to capture the occasion.

It was a great and reliable vehicle they sold me, and now 25 years later, it's so wonderful to still see them in business (they've actually been there since 1983). The team back then was amazing, and I'm sure the team today is just as good.

So much has changed in Brick throughout the years. It's nice to see this small family owned business still thriving today and taking care of a new generation of new drivers. The place that sold me my first car 25 years ago.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.