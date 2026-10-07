Hate flock cameras? You’re really going to hate SafetySticks

I hate this.

Apparently, New Jersey has decided that we don’t have enough ways to annoy you while you’re driving, so now we’re putting cameras on poles to catch you illegally parked and mailing you the ticket later.

Now we’re not talking about those Flock cameras that can also photograph you and read your plate number looking for stolen cars.

Photo by Youssef D on Unsplash white honda sedan on road during daytime

These are cameras on poles installed by a company called Municipal Parking Services which is a private for profit company. The poles with cameras are called SafetySticks, because if we call them SafetySticks not CashCows who could be against them, right?

They’re installed in Jersey municipalities with no upfront cost and then for every parking ticket that they generate a sizeable cut of that fine goes to the private company.

Welcome to the future, where your parking meter maid doesn’t need a car, a uniform or even a pulse.

These so-called SafetySticks are popping up in New Jersey towns. Places like Linden, Cranford, Belleville, Jersey City, Montclair, Garfield and many other towns have them already according to nj.com. More are coming.

Photo by Dima Pechurin on Unsplash a couple of cars parked next to each other on a street

They photograph cars that are allegedly illegally parked, the images get reviewed and, if you’re deemed guilty, a ticket eventually shows up in your mailbox. But it can be weeks.

And that’s where I have a problem.

If I’m parked somewhere I’m not supposed to be, I’d much rather have an actual human being walk up and say, “Hey, buddy, you’re over the yellow line. Move your car.”

Then I can look down and see it.

Maybe I’m an inch over. Maybe two inches. Maybe there’s some weird circumstance that caused me to park the way I did. Maybe I genuinely screwed up and can correct it immediately.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

That’s what enforcement is supposed to do: get people to comply.

Or at least if a ticket is left on my windshield I can see right then and there that I was or was not guilty.

Instead, this system lets you drive away completely unaware that you've supposedly committed a violation. Then, days or weeks later, here's your little surprise in the mail. When you receive a ticket in the mail weeks later you don’t have a chance to remember the circumstances and can’t defend yourself.

“Remember that Tuesday afternoon three weeks ago when you stopped somewhere for five minutes? Congratulations! You owe us $50.”

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

I’ve hated red-light cameras from the beginning. I hate the idea of speed cameras. And I hate this, too.

I’m not arguing that people should be allowed to block crosswalks, fire hydrants or emergency lanes.

Those things can create legitimate safety problems. But there’s a huge difference between stopping somebody from doing something dangerous and turning parking enforcement into a remote-control surveillance operation for a town to roll in money.

And let’s be honest about something else: whenever a private company gets a percentage of the tickets, I’m going to be a little suspicious of the arrangement. In some NJ communities, that’s exactly how these systems work.

There has to be a better way than turning every curb into a potential automated trap.

I don’t want a robot parking cop.

I want a human being who can use some discretion.

Call me old-fashioned.

But I hate this.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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