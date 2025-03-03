New Jersey’s crushing tax burden — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

WHARTON — The discovery of more voids under Route 80 will further delay its reopening after several major sinkholes blamed on collapsing historic mines prompted emergency repairs.

The initial scanning, testing and drilling around Exit 34 to learn what the ground looks like under the highway came back with the discovery of a significant empty space called a void underneath the center lane. It will require a "more extensive and lengthy" repair than originally thought.

While there are many positives to living in New Jersey, the cost of living could be better for many residents.

From the summer season at the Jersey Shore to the historical attractions around the state and the plethora of breweries and wineries to visit, there are plenty of activities to enjoy in The Garden State. But none of those perks can outweigh the reality that New Jersey has some of the highest Household Expenses in the United States.

A contributing factor to the high Cost of Living in New Jersey is the tax burden on residents. While NJ Governor Phil Murphy wants to raise taxes in the coming months, we were wondering how bad is the tax levy for New Jersey.

LACEY — An Ocean County man is accused of trying to meet young girls for sex at a hotel this past weekend.

Daniel J. Dagostino of Lanoka Harbor, is charged with first and second-degree human trafficking, two second-degree counts of trying to have sex with a child under 13 years old, second-degree luring, and two third-degree counts of trying to debauch the morals of a child.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the 39-year-old Dagostino was arrested at a hotel on Saturday.

“He allegedly believed he was arranging to have sex with children ages 8 and 10. This kind of predatory online behavior will not be tolerated," Platkin said.

🔥 Three wildfires were reported in New Jersey on Saturday

🔥 The Pennsville fire may have been intentionally set

Gusty winds helped fan at least three wildfires on Saturday, and conditions were ideal for more to continue on Sunday, despite concerns that at least one may have been set.

The National Weather Service cautioned on Saturday that winds of up to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph could continue through Sunday and make firefighting difficult.

Outdoor burning is discouraged and things that could ignite a fire should be properly disposed of.

🐦 A cat is euthanized after testing positive for bird flu in NJ

🐱 Another feline also tested positive on the same property

🐦 Exposed humans are asymptomatic so far, health officials say

New Jersey has its first case of a cat infected with bird flu.

The infection has been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The feral cat from Hunterdon County developed severe symptoms, including neurologic signs, and was humanely euthanized, the New Jersey Department of Health said.

Other cats on the same property were also reported ill, and one other indoor-outdoor cat also tested positive for H5 HPAI, bird flu.

