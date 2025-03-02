Gusty winds fuel 3 NJ wildfires — one intentionally set?

🔥 Three wildfires were reported in New Jersey on Saturday

🔥 The Pennsville fire may have been intentionally set

🔥 Ideal wildfire conditions will continue Sunday

Gusty winds helped fan at least three wildfires on Saturday, and conditions were ideal for more to continue on Sunday, despite concerns that at least one may have been set.

The National Weather Service cautioned on Saturday that winds of up to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph could continue through Sunday and make firefighting difficult.

Outdoor burning is discouraged and things that could ignite a fire should be properly disposed of.

Continuing drought conditions are also a factor with the wildfires despite rain and snow in February, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"When the holy trinity of fire weather ingredients are present - dry brush, low humidity, and strong winds — conditions are perfect for rapid development and spread of wildfires," Zarrow said. "Until we get some serious rain, fire danger will be a constant concern here in New Jersey."

Wildfire in Pennsville 3/1/25 Wildfire in Pennsville 3/1/25 (NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

Fire intentionally set?

The state Forest Fire Service reported two fires on Saturday. The first was along Fort Mott Road in Pennsville, which burned through 50 acres and was 85% contained as of Saturday night.

At one point, 12 structures were threatened by the flames. The fire sent up columns of smoke that were visible from the New Jersey Turnpike and on satellite images.

Pennsville Fire Chief Mike Miller told CBS Philadelphia that the state Division of Fire Safety, the Pennsville fire code official and police are looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.

"The wind caused it to spread quickly to a point where we couldn't keep up with it," Miller said.

Pennsville Township Mayor Daniel Neu told CBS Philadelphia that fearful residents fled the area.

Fires in Hopewell, Gloucester Township

The Forest Fire Service also reported the Poor Farm wildfire in Mercer County along Poor Farm Road in Hopewell. Hopewell Township's Office of Emergency Management wrote on their Facebook page that the fire was on Pennington Mountain between Route 31 and Poor Farm Road.

As of Saturday night, the fire burned 75 acres and was 40% contained.

Hopewell OEM warned residents that firefighters would be setting backfires to help extinguish the flames.

Gloucester Township police said a Saturday night brush fire on Primrose Lane in the Erial section also spread quickly. Two homes were temporarily evacuated.

Approximately 40 acres were burned by the fire, which was brought under control early Sunday morning. Firefighters remained on the scene through the night to watch for hot spots.

Wildfire in Gloucester Township 3/1/25 Wildfire in Gloucester Township 3/1/25 (Diana Reads, Camden County IAFF Local 3249) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow