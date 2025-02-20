New stimulus checks for New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

A crackdown on toll scofflaws in New Jersey is ramping up and officials are publicly shaming the worst offenders.

On Wednesday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released their list of the top 10 toll dodgers.

Together, they owe more than $1 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

“Toll evaders are not only breaking the law by avoiding their legal obligations on our roads, but they’re depriving our infrastructure of much-needed funds for maintenance and upgrades,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

A Camden County fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child years ago has been captured in Mexico and brought back to New Jersey to face criminal charges.

Brian J. Rivers Jr., of Gloucester Township, was charged in 2019 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and 12 other offenses for crimes committed against a local child between 2012 and 2018.

The 42-year-old Rivers fled the country and remained at large for six years.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney wants to spend $1 billion to send a one time $400 check to every New Jersey family making no more than $150,000.

“Since Donald Trump is sticking it to the middle class by rolling back lower prescription drugs for seniors and pushing tariffs that raise prices on everyday products, our residents need relief,” said Sweeney, a former Senate President. “This is needed to help working people in New Jersey.”

A group of New Jersey lawmakers wants to help homes and businesses facing massive electric rate hikes.

The bill unveiled on Tuesday follows last week's announcement from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities that monthly bills will increase by up to 20.20% on June 1.

One bill would stop utilities from charging customers to make up the cost of installing new smart meters.

New Jersey utilities have been rolling out smart meters for several years. They say smart meters will let customers track their electricity usage more effectively while allowing utilities to respond to outages quickly.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday ordered a halt to New York City’s congestion pricing system, which thins traffic and funds mass transit by imposing high tolls on drivers entering some parts of Manhattan.

Launched on Jan. 5, the city’s system uses license plate readers to impose a $9 toll on most vehicles entering Manhattan neighborhoods south of Central Park. In its early days, transit officials say the toll has brought modest but measurable traffic reductions.

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced the federal government has rescinded its approval of the program, calling it “slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners.”

