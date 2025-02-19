Worst NJ toll cheats of 2024 named and shamed

🔴 $18 million recovered from scofflaws in 2024, Port Authority of NY-NJ says

🔴 Port Authority made 90 arrests for toll evasion last year

🔴 The worst offender owes more than $340,000

A crackdown on toll scofflaws in New Jersey is ramping up and officials are publicly shaming the worst offenders.

On Wednesday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released their list of the top 10 toll dodgers.

Together, they owe more than $1 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

“Toll evaders are not only breaking the law by avoiding their legal obligations on our roads, but they’re depriving our infrastructure of much-needed funds for maintenance and upgrades,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

NJ toll cheats by the numbers

The Port Authority issued 7,543 summonses to toll evaders in 2024, officials said. That's a 27% jump from 2023.

Port Authority police also impounded 850 vehicles and arrested 90 people for charges including fake license plates and theft of services.

Those efforts helped the agency to recover nearly $18 million in unpaid tolls and fees last year.

“Anyone thinking about ignoring their toll bill or tacking on a fake license plate should know that our officers are ready to hold you accountable," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said.

The worst toll cheats of 2024

10. James Twine Jr., of Somerset, NJ — $46,426.83

9. JMS VIP Limo Worldwide Corp., Englewood, NJ — $52,242.50

8. Alex S. Bartusiavicius, of Avenel and East Brunswick, NJ — $52,276.07

7. BMT Logistics, of Vineland, NJ — $52,674.33

6. Miguelina Gross, of New York, NY — $55,185.71

5. Lula Grant, of Englewood, NJ — $78,712.25

4. River Street Idealease LLC, of Hackensack, NJ — $101,743.53

3. Kia Trucking Inc., of Jersey City, NJ — $130,354.88

2. Worldwide Jubilee International LLC — Laurelton, NY — $143,399.40

1. Mid Haulers LLC, of Linden, NJ — $341,779.15

