Lock them up! ICE plans detention facility in Newark — NJ Top News
⬛ Global crime ring behind NJ porch thefts of new phones, feds say
• An international crime ring has been charged for over 400 porch thefts of new phones in New Jersey, with 12 men implicated, including five from the state.
• The group operated with inside information from two corrupt FedEx employees, allowing them to track deliveries of iPhones and other electronics.
• Prosecutors described the operation as highly organized, with "dispatchers" coordinating thefts and "runners" executing them, ultimately transporting stolen goods to the Bronx.
An accused international crime ring is being held responsible for a plague of delivery thefts that targeted new phones on front porches throughout New Jersey — and federal prosecutors say it was an inside job.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark announced charges against 12 men from New York and New Jersey, plus another man from the Dominican Republic.
They targeted packages out for delivery with new iPhones and other electronics, prosecutors said.
And the group knew when and where these phones would be delivered because they had two co-conspirators inside Fed-Ex to feed them information, prosecutors said.
⬛ Something new at NJ Transit — Riders will notice the difference
🚉 NJ Transit launches customer efforts
🚉 Overnight cleaning, better displays
🚉 In-person staff for help at Newark
NEWARK — Brightly-dressed customer service representatives, upgraded schedule displays and overnight closures for cleaning are among improvements being launched by NJ Transit.
Starting in March, Newark Penn Station will be closing all but the main station between midnight and 5 a.m. each day, in efforts to deep clean the facilities before the morning rush.
Each day, 90,000 people use Newark Penn Station, New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said. “We want to make sure that those 90,000 people have the best experience.”
⬛ Company will get $60M a year to open first new ICE jail in NJ
• The GEO Group has secured a 15-year contract to operate a new ICE detention center in New Jersey, projected to generate $60 million annually.
• The facility, located in a currently vacant private prison with a capacity of 1,000 beds, is expected to reopen Delaney Hall in the spring.
• Opposition from state officials highlights concerns over the GEO Group's history of neglect and abuse in its facilities, with calls for action against the reopening.
NEWARK — As the Trump administration ramps up enforcement against illegal immigration, officials announced Thursday that the first new detention center will open in New Jersey.
The facility will be at an existing and currently vacant private prison with a 1,000-bed capacity.
The prison is owned by The GEO Group, which got the 15-year contract to provide the facility along with security, maintenance, food services, recreational amenities, medical care, and legal counsel.
The company expects to earn $60 million from the deal in the first year, and collect $1 billion in 15 years.
The announcement could be challenged by the state, which is embroiled in litigation with The GEO Group over a law banning immigration detention centers. The company says the 2021 law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy is unconstitutional.
⬛ Champion NJ wrestler joined dad fighting hecklers, now suing
✅ Anthony Knox Jr. was disqualified by the NJSIAA after a bleacher-clearing brawl
✅ The decision keeps him from trying to win fourth championship
✅ Knox said he was defending his family from hecklers
A three-time champion high school wrestler is in court, seeking a judge to intervene after the state athletics authority disqualified him from the season after a brawl involving him and his father.
A judge's decision could come by Friday morning.
NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire disqualified Anthony Knox Jr., a St. Vianney High School senior who is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country in his weight class, after he became involved in a fight in the stands along with his father. Knox is seeking to become only the fifth four-time state champion.
⬛ MEASLES CONFIRMED IN NEW JERSEY:
• A recent outbreak has been reported in New Jersey, with at least two confirmed cases linked to international travel.
• The first case was identified on Valentine's Day, and additional cases have emerged from contact with the initial patient.
• Symptoms to watch for include a rash, cough, runny nose, and high-grade fever; vaccination is crucial for prevention.
At least two people from Bergen County have been confirmed to have had measles after traveling internationally.
The first case was reported on Valentine's Day this year, and two more people are believed to also have the disease after contact with the original patient.
