‘Double beach badge fees’ — NJ plots Hochul payback

😡 NY Gov. insults NJ residents

😡 Congressman demands apology

😡 NJ 101.5 listeners ready for a fight

When New York Gov. Kathy Hocul told New Jersey residents if you didn't like paying an extra $9 toll to enter Manhattan "you're not forced to come here," she drew the ire of a New Jersey congressman and New Jersey 101.5 listeners.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, joined the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott to demand Hocul apologize.

"The governor owes an apology to hardworking Jersey commuters," Gottheimer said, "Her comments are a slap in the face to the cops, firefighters, nurses, teachers, and countless other professionals who commute to New York every day."

Hochul was vowing to defy President Donald Trump who promised to kill the congestion pricing tolls put in place to try and ease congestion in New York City.

When Trump's transportation secretary pulled federal approval, an angry Hochul held a new conference promising a lawsuit, but also taking a swipe at New Jersey residents.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., holds a prop piggy 8/15/22

Many callers to New Jersey 101.5 took issue with the disrespect.

John, from Iselin, says she and Gov. Phil Murphy are perfect together. "Leave it to NY to have the same tone deaf governor as NJ," John said.

Trump Holds Firm

Gov. Hochul was in Washington for a meeting of the Democratic Governors' Association and the NY Post reports she did seek an audience with the president.

Hochul had prepared a brochure detailing how the plan has benefitted New York City and why she believes continuing congestion pricing would benefit the entire region.

Photo: AP

Trump wasn't buying it.

Post reporter Michael Goodwin describes the meeting between Hochul and Trump as "cordial," but the New York chief executive left disappointed.

Trump told Hochul his order stands and that congestion pricing is “devastating” to Manhattan and that “working people” can’t afford it.

Them's fightin' words!

If Hochul intended to spark a border war between New Jersey and New York, she succeeded.

Callers to the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show told Eric Scott New Jersey should retaliate, and had no shortage of ideas on how to do it.

Photo: AP

The most popular suggestions involved a reciprocal toll on New York drivers or charging them a tax, toll, or fee on the things that draw them to New Jersey.

Several callers suggested charging New Yorker's double for beach badges and/or a heavy toll to drive on the Parkway.

Mario, from Millstone, suggested penalizing New York Drivers for slowing down the flow of traffic. "Charge them for driving slow in the left lanes on all major roads," he said.

Ally, from Manalapan, says be careful about poking the Garden State. "They go low," she says, "We can go lower. Charge double for tolls, charge different taxes if they work in NJ and double the cost of beach badges for out-of-staters."

Jessica, from Howell, doesn't go to New York City. She says it has "become dangerous and it's dirty." She says she does go down the shore, and favors charging out-of-staters more.

Bentley, from Brick, says it's not smart for Gov. Hochul to attack New Jersey. "She needs to be issued a summons for 'illegal use of a brain.'" he said.

Photo: AP

Marianne, from Toms River, says its sad Hochul doesn't realize many people are forced to go to New York "for medical care that is not available here in NJ" and shoudn't be forced to pay an extra toll for needed care.

Steve, from Red Bank, suggested "putting up a card reader in Seabright, on Ocean Avenue, and charge every New York license plate a fee."

What do you think is the best way to retaliate against New York? Let us know in the comments!

