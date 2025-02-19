New Jersey plastic bag ban is a failure — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

TRENTON — A New Jersey lawmaker wants to put cash in the hands of police departments that help federal authorities catch and deport unauthorized immigrants.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, is the prime sponsor of the Immigration Enforcement Support Act (A5232).

The bill would give a $7,000 incentive to local police departments for each caught migrant who is turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and successfully deported.

And it covers any unauthorized immigrant in New Jersey.

"Anyone who's come into the country illegally has broken the law. This would apply to anyone who's broken the laws of the United States and therefore is here illegally," Kanitra said.

There have been multiple reports of immigration agents conducting operations in New Jersey in recent weeks.

Customs and Immigration officials have provided few details, but the increased actions follow a vow by President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration and a stern warning from the top immigration enforcement official in New Jersey.

Newark ICE Field Office Director John Tsoukaris warned anyone who crossed the border illegally is considered a criminal.

"If you're here illegally," Tsoukaris said, "you shouldn't be here."

The crackdown has caused fear among migrant communities and anger among many democratic officials in New Jersey.

SADDLE BROOK — A woman is reportedly hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot in the face with a crossbow at her place of employment in the Bergen County township.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Saddle Brook Police Department are investigating the attempted homicide.

She was shot in the face with a crossbow but the attacker ran away before officers arrived on the scene. She is expected to survive.

According to News 12, it is Birds by Joe 2. Sister store, Birds by Joe posted on its Facebook page that a female employee was injured at Birds by Joe 2, and that the shop is temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

Birds by Joe 2 is also the same pet shop where a $7,000 African gray parrot was stolen a few weeks ago. The suspect in the parrot napping was identified as Onyx Calderon, 24, of Paterson. The bird was safely returned to the pet shop but Calderon remains on the loose.

Are you breaking the law in New Jersey without even realizing it or are you breaking the law and just hoping to get away with it?

When it comes to the number of license plates required on your car, the laws vary from state to state.

In New Jersey, you're required to have two license plates on your vehicle.

One license plate is for the back of your car and the other license plate is for the front of your car.

We all know New Jersey is congested and it leads to traffic troubles, but some statistics might even shock the most experienced Garden State driver.

It's simple New Jersey math. We have too many people squeezed into a small state, and there's not enough room on the roads for all of us to get where we need to go.

New Jersey Is One Of America's Most Congested States.

Some of the statistics are jaw-dropping, proving we have to deal with more congestion in the Garden State than almost all the other states in the nation.

