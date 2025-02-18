NJ woman shot in face with crossbow tied to pet shop parrot theft

🔴 A NJ woman was shot in the face with a crossbow, police said

🔴 It happened at her job

🔴 She is expected to survive

SADDLE BROOK — A woman is reportedly hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot in the face with a crossbow at her place of employment in the Bergen County township.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Saddle Brook Police Department are investigating the attempted homicide.

On Monday, Feb. 17, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a woman seriously injured at her job on Route 46 East in Saddle Brook.

She was shot in the face with a crossbow but the attacker ran away before officers arrived on the scene. She is expected to survive.

Police did not confirm the name of the business where the woman works.

According to News 12, it is Birds by Joe 2. Sister store, Birds by Joe posted on its Facebook page that a female employee was injured at Birds by Joe 2, and that the shop is temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

Birds by Joe 2 is also the same pet shop where a $7,000 African gray parrot was stolen a few weeks ago. The suspect in the parrot napping was identified as Onyx Calderon, 24, of Paterson. The bird was safely returned to the pet shop but Calderon remains on the loose.

