NJ man, 31, used golf club, knife to kill brother and cat in $6,300 apartment, cops say

PRINCETON — A 31-year-old borough man has been accused of killing his younger brother and a cat after the bodies were recovered from a luxury apartment over the weekend.

Matthew Hertgen, of Princeton, was charged with the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Joseph Hertgen, as well as animal cruelty and weapons offenses related to possession of a knife and a golf club, police said.

The younger brother was found dead late Saturday night when law enforcement responded to the Michelle Mews apartments, which rent for more than $6,300 a month. The complex is part of the Residences at Palmer Square.

Michelle Mews Princeton (Google Maps, Canva)

Around 11:16 p.m., Princeton Police received a 911 call was made by Matthew Hertgen, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

The victim suffered various injuries, including signs of blunt force trauma and cuts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph Hertgen in 2019 (Credit: University of Michigan, mgoblue.com)

Cause and manner of Joseph Hertgen’s death were pending results of an autopsy, Marbrey said.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Princeton Police Department and the State Police Crime Scene Unit, led to the charges against Matthew Hertgen.

Matt Hertgen in 2015 (wesleyan.edu)

Joseph Hertgen was an analyst at Locust Point Capital, according to the company’s website.

He graduated from the University of Michigan, while Matthew Hertgen graduated from Wesleyan University. Both brothers played college soccer.

Rental units at Michelle Mews Apartments run about $6,300 a month.

Anyone with potential case information was asked to contact the prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force Sgt. Will Jett at 609-331-5010 or Detective Karl Johnston at 609-439-5248.

