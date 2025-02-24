🔶 Retailer closing all stores

After initially planning to keep a few locations open, a longtime retail chain has announced all stores will close, including 11 in New Jersey.

Joann Fabric and Craft said the Ohio-based company's operations would wind down and going-out-of-business sales would launch at all store locations, under an agreement for most of its assets.

Pending bankruptcy court approval, GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, has been selected as the winner bidder.

"We deeply appreciate our dedicated Team Members, our customers and communities across the nation for their unwavering support for more than 80 years," a Joann spokesperson said in a written statement on Sunday.

The stores initially marked for closure in New Jersey two weeks ago were:

▪️281-28 Rt. 10E Succasunna, NJ 07876

▪️3371 Brunswick Ave. Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

▪️1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

▪️66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

▪️1120 Hurffville Road Deptford, NJ 08096

▪️3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

The latest news adds to the closures:

▪️2234 Marlton Pike W Plot E3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

▪️1272 NJ-27, Colonia, NJ 07067

▪️30 A&S Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652

▪️1026 Broad St, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

▪️ 48 NJ-23, Riverdale, NJ 07457

The grim news follows in the wake of New Jersey-based Party City recently announcing going-out-of-business sales at all Party City locations.

Party City previously filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and 2024.

