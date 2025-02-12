These NJ stores among 500 closing nationwide, under Joann plan

🔶NJ stores among closures

Another longtime retail chain has announced store closures that include multiple New Jersey locations.

On Wednesday, Joann Fabric and Craft said it planned to close 500 stores, including six in NJ, as part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process.

If approved, the plan would leave five Joann stores in NJ.

JOANN Lawrenceville (Google Maps)

Joann sought court authority for the move, which a spokesperson said was based on “careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit” for the company.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,” a company statement said.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann.”

JOANN Mays Landing (Google Maps)

The stores marked for closure in NJ:

▪️281-28 Rt. 10E Succasunna, NJ 07876

▪️3371 Brunswick Ave. Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

▪️1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

JOANN Toms River (Google Maps)

▪️66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

▪️1120 Hurffville Road Deptford, NJ 08096

▪️3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Under the plan, Joann stores that would remain open were Cherry Hill, Colonia, Paramus, Riverdale and Shrewsbury.

The latest closures were announced on the heels of Kohl’s plans to close 27 stores nationwide in the first quarter of 2025, including its East Windsor location.

NJ-based Party City also announced going-out-of-business sales at all Party City locations.

Party City previously filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and 2024.

