These are the NJ stores and businesses expected to close in 2025

Big businesses are making big changes in 2025, including the shutdown of some brick-and-mortar locations.

New Jersey shoppers can expect to lose a number of local giants in the months ahead, as companies restructure themselves in order to combat rising costs and shifting consumer demand.

These anticipated closures are on top of the closures that already took place in 2024.

Below is a rundown of some companies that plan to close stores in 2025. Not every plan includes a specific list of stores that are getting the axe.

Stores closing in 2025

Macy's Backstage, West Orange, NJ (Macy's) Macy's Backstage, West Orange, NJ (Macy's) loading...

⚫ Macy's

New Jersey has dozens of Macy's locations. The department store chain is closing more than 60 stores as part of a strategy to revive business. The list includes one location in New Jersey: Macy's Backstage in East Orange.

⚫ Foot Locker

A company reset for Foot Locker includes the planned shutdown of hundreds of stores by 2026. There are 36 Foot Locker locations in New Jersey ... for now.

⚫ Big Lots

There's a chance the company can survive, but shutdown sales are occurring at Big Lots locations across the Garden State.

Walgreens AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh loading...

⚫ Walgreens

The pharmacy chain is expected to turn off the lights at hundreds of locations nationwide in 2025, and even more over the next two years.

⚫ Best Buy

In early 2024, the electronics chain hinted at closing several locations in fiscal year 2025. It's unknown which locations would be on the chopping block.

⚫ Advance Auto Parts

New Jersey is home to more than 100 Advance Auto Parts locations. The chain plans to close 700 stores nationwide by mid-2025.

⚫ Family Dollar

Offering low prices isn't an automatic savior for every business. Family Dollar closed hundreds of locations in 2024 and is expected to continue shutdowns in 2025.

⚫ Party City

Going-out-of-business sales are underway at all Party City locations in New Jersey. All stores will close. Party City filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and 2024.

Kohl's in East Windsor (Google Street View) Kohl's in East Windsor (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Kohl's

Dozens of Kohl's locations are expected to shut down during the first quarter of 2025. The retail chain has announced its East Windsor location as one of the casualties.

