⚫ Party City is shutting down for good

⚫ The leases at every building are being auctioned

⚫ The party supplier is offering major discounts as it winds down operations

Check your local Party City for some sales you may find hard to ignore.

Going-out-of-business sales are underway at approximately 700 locations nationwide, including dozens in New Jersey, as the company winds down business for good.

Party City originally filed for bankruptcy in January 2023. Months later, it emerged, but another filing occurred in December 2024 in the face of changing consumer habits and inflationary pressures on costs.

Just before Christmas Day 2024, Party City announced its plans to go out of business.

The leases at every location are going up for auction. A listing by A&G Real Estate Partners advertises "turn-key spaces ready for immediate occupancy," "strategically located in established retail corridors."

The stores range in size from 7,000 to 46,000 square feet.

"This auction represents an extraordinary opportunity for expanding operators in what marks the end of an era in the retail industry," said Emilio Amendola, co-president of A&G.

According to A&G, the auction will likely occur in early February.

Party City locations in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to 26 Party City locations, for now:

🎈 Bridgewater

🎈 Clark

🎈Clifton

🎈 Delran



🎈 Deptford



🎈 East Hanover



🎈 Eatontown

🎈 Edgewater

🎈 Hazlet



🎈 Howell



🎈 Jersey City



🎈 Kenilworth



🎈 Mays Landing



🎈 Millville

🎈 Mount Laurel



🎈 North Bergen



🎈 Paramus

🎈 Princeton

🎈 Rockaway

🎈 Sicklerville

🎈 South Plainfield



🎈 Trenton



🎈 Voorhees

🎈 Watchung



Signage outside the Howell location promotes discounts of up to 60%, noting that "nothing" will be held back. Items that aren't theme-specific, such as plasticware and candy, were marked down by just 5% as of early January.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Party City for an estimated timeline of store closures.

