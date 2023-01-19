Party’s over? NJ-based retailer files for bankruptcy protection

🎈 NJ-based company has secured a $150M loan

🎈 All Party City stores — 27 in NJ — remain open

🎈 Chapter 11 filing follows big NJ company turmoil with Bed, Bath and Beyond

New Jersey-based Party City Holdco has filed for bankruptcy protection — while assuring customers that its stores remained open.

The party supply retailer that is headquartered in Woodcliff Lakes has a restructuring plan and a $150 million bankruptcy loan secured, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a federal judge gave approval for the company to use half of that amount — $75 million — to keep paying employees and vendors.

Party City would now work toward getting out of $1.4 billion of debt, as reported by Bloomberg Law.

Party City’s humble NJ beginnings

Party City was founded in 1986 by Steve Mandell.

After seeing an opportunity within the party supplies market, he opened a 4,000-square-foot store in East Hanover. The company was then incorporated in 1990.

Over decades, it has grown to more than 800 locations and franchise stores — including 27 stores now in NJ.

Rocky start to 2023 for another big NJ company

The news of Party City's restructuring comes within a week of Bed Bath & Beyond announcing another round of store closures, including a combined four Buybuy Baby and Harmon stores in New Jersey.

The Union Township-based company suffered a dismal end to 2022 and has been struggling through inflation and increased competition from online retailers.

Chapter 11 filing has not always been a "final" chapter for big retailers, as some have managed to pull through a restructuring.

