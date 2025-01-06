⚫ Airport concessionaires have been given the green light to hike prices

⚫ The move is tied to recently approved pay hikes

⚫ The airports want to be able to hold on to qualified workers

Airports in the New York region are bumping pay for their lowest earners, and you'll likely help cover that extra cost when you're waiting for a flight.

As part of a recent agreement to expand the minimum wage policy at Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy International airports, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is allowing airport concessionaires to hike the prices of the goods they're selling.

The new pay policy calls for three 75-cent hourly wage increases in January 2025, July 2025. and January 2026. The policy also says that the hourly wage must hit $25 by September 2032 — annual increases will be tied to the Consumer Price Index starting in 2027.

The Port Authority says the fresh rules will help attract and retain workers within the airports.

“Our airports are not just transportation hubs but also key drivers of regional prosperity, supporting local communities and local workforces,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “By introducing structured wage increases for airport personnel, we can boost worker spirits and in turn, boost customer service, ultimately delivering even better experiences for the millions who travel through our airports annually.”

Concession change approved

To offset additional costs related to staffing, the bi-state agency also approved a policy change related to concession pricing at the airports. Now, merchants can add an "employee benefits and retention surcharge" of up to 3% on pre-tax prices.

Also, they're allowed to charge customers up to 15% more than off-airport "street prices. Until now, the cap was 10%.

According to the Port-Authority, the need for airport workers is anticipated to grow as expanded terminals open at JFK and Newark Liberty.

