Terminal A revamp just the start: Newark Airport vision plan unveiled

✈️ Newark Airport vision plan unveiled

✈️ Terminal B revamp a next priority

✈️ Cost estimates part of next phase

After the long-awaited revamp of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials that run the facility want to also build a brand new Terminal B for international travel.

Current EWR aerial view (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Current EWR aerial view (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

While doing that work, a newly unveiled blueprint would also redesign the taxiway network, to better handle more flights while also cutting down on delays.

Additionally, Terminal C would get “enhancements” to improve customer experience.

Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) (2) Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced what it calls the “EWR Vision Plan,” joined by state and federal lawmakers from the award-winning Terminal A.

Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

Overall, the plan would approach redevelopment of the airport and its facilities over the next 40 years.

Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

So far, there’s no word on what these changes might cost.

Those estimates would be part of a two- to three-year planning process that the Port Authority expects to start next year.

Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

The EWR Vision Plan was developed in partnership with design firm Arup and architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

In talking about the decades-long vision for Newark, Port Authority officials also pointed to its $8 billion reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport and $19 billion transformation at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Terminal A press conference (Credit Port Authority of NY and NJ) Terminal A press conference (Credit Port Authority of NY and NJ) loading...

As for the JFK revamp — it was privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects.

Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Current EWR Terminal B (Credit_ Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

“Newark Liberty Airport serves as the gateway for millions of passengers, offering them their first welcome to the great state of New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said a written release on Thursday. “The EWR Vision plan will solidify Newark Liberty’s status as a premier regional and international transportation hub.”

Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Plans for Newark Airport (Credit_ Arup and S.O.M., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

“As the blueprint shows, we’re ready to take a top-to-bottom look at everything from terminals to roadways to taxiways as we build EWR into a best-in-class global gateway and position it to continue serving as a vital economic engine for New Jersey and the region,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in the same release.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo