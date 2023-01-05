Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week

NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month.

The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said.

The new Terminal A was targeted to open on Dec. 8, 2022, but Pietrykoski said the fire alarm and security systems did not pass their final tests.

Now, all systems are a go.

The $2.7 billion terminal, which replaced the outmoded one that first opened in 1973, features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, inspiring public art, digital technology, and dining and retail options provided by 60 regional, national, and global brands, including six retailers from Newark, Elizabeth, and Jersey City, the Port Authority said.

The terminal features a million square feet of space and offers 33 gates, 140 acres of airfield paving, and redesigned roadways. There is a modernized common-use check-in area, security, and baggage claim areas expected to handle more than 13.5 million passengers a year.

There is also a $400 million 2,700-space public parking garage with new centralized rental car facilities.

Enjoy family-friendly amenities. The children’s play areas are themed by music and arts, science, and sports, all inspired by many of New Jersey’s greats including Bruce Springsteen, Thomas Edison, Carl Lewis, and Patrick Ewing.

The bathrooms are designed with various themes such as the woodlands of the Garden State, the coastal shores, as well as the metropolitan chic, according to the PANYNJ.

Passengers will also be treated to soft seating, lounges, benches, and workstations equipped with charging stations in various areas.

Check out the new artwork while moving through the terminal. It showcases the work of 29 local artists with art installations that offer a distinctive New Jersey sense of place.

Finally, in keeping with the Port Authority’s sustainability goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities by 80 percent by the year 2050, the new Terminal A features solar panels on the curbside glass canopy and roof of the parking structure, new electric buses to support shuttle operations, and energy-efficient indoor lighting and controls.

Happy traveling!

