One of the nation's largest retail chains just announced plans to close a store right here in Central Jersey.

Kohl’s just announced plans to close 27 stores nationwide in the first quarter of 2025, and unfortunately, Central Jersey was not spared from today's tough news.

The company says it hopes to avoid the fate of other retailers (like JCPenney) that have been forced to file for bankruptcy in recent years. The decision to close these stores is part of those plans.

East Windsor, NJ Kohl’s Store to Close

As part of the closings that were just announced, Kohl’s says they’ll close their location in East Windsor, NJ.

An exact date for the store’s closing was not immediately clear, but the company says all of the closures announced today will take place “by April 2025.”

Kohl’s says this store was underperforming, and therefore included in the list of planned closures.

Meanwhile, no Pennsylvania stores were included on the list today. The company currently operates 51 stores in Pennsylvania and 38 stores in New Jersey, according to their website.

Kohl's Real Estate Portfolio Continues to Evolve

The retail giant operates approximately 1,150 stores nationwide, so this represents a very small fraction of the company’s total portfolio.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," the company’s CEO Tom Kingsbury, said in a press release. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

It's unclear when liquidation sales will start inside the store.

