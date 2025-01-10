NJ department store plans to close for good in 2025

🔴 A well-known department store chain has announced more closures nationwide

A popular department store chain has announced dozens of more closures nationwide, including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Macy’s has confirmed the closure of 66 locations as part of the Bold New Chapter strategy which was first announced in February 2024.

One of the 66 locations shutting its doors is in New Jersey in the Essex Green Shopping Center, 459 Prospect Avenue, West Orange.

This is a Macy’s Backstage freestanding location which is expected to close mid-year.

Another is Macy’s landmark store in Philadelphia. The Center City location is located in the historic Wanamaker building on Market Street.

There are nine New York locations closing including ones in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Long Island.

The plan is to return Macy’s Inc., headquartered in New York City to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores in three years, while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026, according to a statement.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive offer of Macy’s Inc.

Since the launch of A Bold New Chapter strategy, investments in the pilot Macy’s stories (first 50), have boosted sales for three consecutive quarters and contributed to record customer satisfaction scores, the company said.

As we enter 2025, Macy’s hopes to build on that success and build momentum with a stronger store fleet that remains focused of giving customers a seamless shopping experience with continuous improvements both in-store and online.

The list of 66 closing Macy’s locations can be found here.

Also this week, Kohl's announced plans to close 27 stores nationwide this year, including one in Central Jersey.

