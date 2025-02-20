NJ is losing a popular mall restaurant that was a millennial institution

🐸 Popular mall spot closes

🐸 Owner says lease ended

🐸 Just 1 location left in NJ

Sad news, millennials!

Another longtime staple at a New Jersey mall is gone, as the Rainforest Cafe at Menlo Park Mall in Edison has closed its doors.

The popular theme restaurant with animatronic wildlife first opened in 1998.

Its entrance was at the rear of the mall near the Macy’s anchor store.

Menlo Park Mall (Google Maps) Menlo Park Mall (Google Maps) loading...

Just shy of three decades, the restaurant closed on Wednesday, as a spokesperson for owning company Landry’s said that the lease had not been renewed.

(Credit: Rainforest Cafe) (Credit: Rainforest Cafe) loading...

“For the last 26 years, Menlo Park Rainforest Cafe has been a beloved destination for families, bringing the magic of the jungle to the community. Unfortunately, our lease was not renewed, so we had no choice but to close our doors at the end of business on February 19, 2025," Landry's Chief Operating Officer Terry Turney said in a written statement.

(Credit: Rainforest Cafe) (Credit: Rainforest Cafe) loading...

One Rainforest Cafe restaurant remains open in New Jersey, along the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

That location at 2201 Boardwalk Avenue, not far from Caesars Casino, first opened in 2004.

(Credit: Rainforest Cafe) (Credit: Rainforest Cafe) loading...

"We are grateful for the years of support from our loyal guests and dedicated team members," Turney continued.

"As we continue to look for a new location, we hope to welcome you at our other Rainforest Cafe locations nationwide.”

There are also another 15 U.S. locations, including in Florida at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom and at Disney Springs.

(Credit: Rainforest Cafe) (Credit: Rainforest Cafe) loading...

Around the globe, there are Rainforest Cafes in Paris and Tokyo, as well as in Malta and two in the United Arab Emirates.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom