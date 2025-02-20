NJ teacher submits resignation as his Trump ‘threat’ is investigated
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The teacher whose social media posts suggested assassinating President Donald Trump has submitted his resignation.
Little Egg Harbor Township School history and special needs teacher Fred Wilson said on his social media that "assassination is at least a talking point." He also shared a meme that says "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."
The Press of Atlantic City and NJ.com reported that the resignation was announced by the district's attorney during a Board of Education meeting.
ALSO READ: 'Perv' exposed himself to teens on NJ streets, cops say
Teaching until the end of the year
The resignation is effective at the end of the academic year on June 30, according to the news reports. Superintendent Dr. Kimberly A. Gruccio told New Jersey 101.5 that the teacher remains on suspension and will not be in a classroom.
Secret Service Agent in Charge Hazel Cerra said it was aware of the posts but would not comment on a specific investigation.
