NJ teacher submits resignation as his Trump ‘threat’ is investigated

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The teacher whose social media posts suggested assassinating President Donald Trump has submitted his resignation.

Little Egg Harbor Township School history and special needs teacher Fred Wilson said on his social media that "assassination is at least a talking point." He also shared a meme that says "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."

The Press of Atlantic City and NJ.com reported that the resignation was announced by the district's attorney during a Board of Education meeting.

Egg Harbor High School, staff directory showing Fred Wilson Egg Harbor High School, staff directory showing Fred Wilson (Google Street View/EHT school district/Canva) loading...

Teaching until the end of the year

The resignation is effective at the end of the academic year on June 30, according to the news reports. Superintendent Dr. Kimberly A. Gruccio told New Jersey 101.5 that the teacher remains on suspension and will not be in a classroom.

Secret Service Agent in Charge Hazel Cerra said it was aware of the posts but would not comment on a specific investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

This sleepy historic South Jersey town is worth a half-day trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy