‘Perv’ exposed himself to teens on NJ streets, cops say
🚨 Lewd acts witnessed by teens, cops say
🚨Cops say he did the same thing in front of a mother and baby
LAKEWOOD — A Jackson man was charged with touching his exposed genitals in public acts that were witnessed by teenage girls and a mother walking with her baby in recent weeks.
On Jan. 23 a 16-year-old girl reported she was called over by a man in a ski mask parked in a black vehicle on East 5th Avenue.
The man then "made motions consistent with masturbation and then drove off," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Fourth time the charm for arrest
Investigators learned of a similar incident on Feb.11 in the same area involving a 12-year-old girl.
A woman walking her baby on North Lake Drive was beckoned to a car by a driver looking for directions. She then encountered the man masturbating. During that investigation, detectives found out about a 14-year-old girl who also encountered a man who did the same.
Massinissa Ladj, 18, of Jackson was arrested as he left his home on Wednesday. He was charged with sexual assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and four counts of lewdness. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
