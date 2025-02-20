🔥 Two people were found dead in a house fire in South Jersey

MANSFIELD — Two people were killed in a three-alarm house fire in an adult community in the Burlington County township early Wednesday morning.

Fire companies responded to a report of a fire with trapped victims at the home at 300 Wagon Wheel Circle in the 55+ Homestead development in the Columbus section, according to Franklin Fire Co. 1 Chief Herbert DuBell.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, and due to the wind, the fire spread to a second house, DuBell said.

As a precaution, neighboring homes were evacuated.

About 30 firefighters from fire departments in Burlington County and Hamilton Township fought the fire with five hose lines and one ladder truck, DuBell said.

When much of the fire was extinguished in the first house, the bodies of two adults were found, he said.

Fighting this blaze was especially challenging due to the extreme cold temperatures covering the scene, with ice as well as the fire being driven by wind, DuBell explained.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that at the time of the fire, winds were gusting at 15 to 20 mph, which he said is enough to hamper firefighting activity.

Two killed in a house fire in Mansfield Township (6 Abc Action News) Two killed in a house fire in Mansfield Township (6 abc Action News) loading...

Two other homes suffered minor exterior damage.

Once everything was deemed safe, evacuated residents were allowed to return to their houses.

The identities of the two victims have not been revealed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

