New Jersey is for haters — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

FREEHOLD – A 56-year-old former youth gymnastics coach has been indicted on charges of sex crimes against three former child athletes.

Sasha C. Raught, of Manchester, was indicted by a Monmouth County grand jury with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Raught engaged in sexual acts with three of his former athletes when they were each teenagers, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago has said.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling in New Jersey had its best month ever in August, bringing in over $198 million in revenue even as most of Atlantic City's land-based casinos continued to win less than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that internet gambling brought in $198.4 million, the highest monthly total ever recorded in the state and an increase of nearly 28% from a year earlier.

Meat, alcohol, and seafood have been primary targets of an organized criminal operation along the New Jersey Turnpike, according to the New Jersey State Police.

According to officials, four suspects from Philadelphia have been arrested for their alleged connection to the criminal activity, as a result of "Operation Beef Bandit" that's been running for the past two months.

Police say the crew is responsible for a series of nine burglaries at Turnpike service areas. The suspects were breaking into trailers — some of them were occupied at the time, according to police.

So what if Virginia is for lovers.

A curious exchange on X that began on Sunday has millions ready to embrace the hate in the Garden State.

It began when @sorkincel posted, "I respect Virginia is for lovers, but we need a state for haters."

That prompted a response from the official NJ X account that read simply, "You called?"

ATLANTIC CITY — A couple from Monmouth County was facing criminal charges after a violent encounter with another couple early Sunday, the Atlantic City Police Department said Monday.

Around 2:56 a.m., two Atlantic City officers responded to a fight reported at the Quarter at Tropicana.

Damian Pineyro, of Hazlet, and Keila Diaz, of Freehold, were arrested.

Police said the 35-year-old Pineyro had begun to “harass” a male and female victim for an unknown reason.

The other couple tried to leave but Pineyro punched the woman in the face, police said, sending her to the ground.

A couple and their 17-year-old daughter, who had just spent Saturday enjoying a concert at the Jersey Shore, died in a bizarre crash on the Garden State Parkway.

The Woodcliff Lake family's Tesla S went off the northbound Parkway in Woodbridge near the Metropark exit and struck a sign, a guardrail and a concrete bridge support, State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

David Dryerman, 54, who was driving, Michelle Dryerman, 54, and Brooke Dryerman, 17, were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

