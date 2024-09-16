NJ family returning from concert killed after car drives off Parkway

🚨The Tesla the family was riding in went off the Garden State Parkway

🚨The 17-year-old had just started her senior year at high school

🚨The family was returning from the Sea. Hear. Now. festival in Asbury Park

A couple and their 17-year-old daughter, who had just spent Saturday enjoying a concert at the Jersey Shore, died in a bizarre crash on the Garden State Parkway.

The Woodcliff Lake family's Tesla S went off the northbound Parkway in Woodbridge near the Metropark exit and struck a sign, a guardrail and a concrete bridge support, State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

David Dryerman, 54, who was driving, Michelle Dryerman, 54, and Brooke Dryerman, 17, were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The reason for the crash remains under investigation.

According to Brooke's Instagram page, the family had been at the See. Hear. Now. Festival in Asbury Park on Saturday.

Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo offered his condolences and ordered flags in the borough to fly at half-staff in their memory.

Map shows Asbury Park, Woodbridge and Woodcliff Lake Map shows Asbury Park, Woodbridge and Woodcliff Lake (Canva) loading...

A community in shock and pain

The Valley Chabad Jewish Center in Woodcliff Lake held a memorial Sunday evening for the family they identified as wife Michelle and daughter Brooke, a senior Pascack Hills High School. A son was away at college.

“We are all shocked and in such pain today,” Rabbi Yosef Orenstein told the gathered crowd, according to the Pascack Press.

Valley Chabad’s executive director, Rabbi Dov Drizin blew a shofar, a horn that is usually sounded during the high holy days to call for powerful reflection, according to the Pascack Press.

The School of Rock Walwick said David was a member of their adult jam along with son Max.

"We are profoundly saddened by this loss," they said on Facebook.

Counselors from the Pascack Valley Regional High School District Crisis Response Team and the Bergen County Traumatic Loss Coalition will be at Pascack Hills to provide support for students all week.

The crash was the 15th fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in 2024, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2024 Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia