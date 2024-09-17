😠 New Jersey's officials X account embraces the hate

So what if Virginia is for lovers.

A curious exchange on X that began on Sunday has millions ready to embrace the hate in the Garden State.

It began when @sorkincel posted, "I respect Virginia is for lovers, but we need a state for haters."

That prompted a response from the official NJ X account that read simply, "You called?"

From there, it took on a life of its own with millions of views and tens of thousands of repostings. Most were all about the Jersey attitude.

New Jersey is the state many love to hate, so why not embrace it?

The official state motto is "Liberty and Prosperity."

In 2017, Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation making "The Garden State" the official state slogan.

The New Jersey Lottery promotes "Anything can happen in Jersey."

In the 1980's, Gov. Tom Kean proudly proclaimed, "New Jersey and you - perfect together."

We've always had plenty of attitude in New Jersey and a sense of humor.

Go ahead and hate on us. We know what's so great about the Garden State.

What do you think? Should this be our new motto?

