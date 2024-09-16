NJ couple accused of violent attack at casino mall

⚫ Police called to NJ casino mall

ATLANTIC CITY — A couple from Monmouth County was facing criminal charges after a violent encounter with another couple early Sunday, the Atlantic City Police Department said Monday.

Around 2:56 a.m., two Atlantic City officers responded to a fight reported at the Quarter at Tropicana.

Damian Pineyro, of Hazlet, and Keila Diaz, of Freehold, were arrested.

Police said the 35-year-old Pineyro had begun to “harass” a male and female victim for an unknown reason.

The other couple tried to leave but Pineyro punched the woman in the face, police said, sending her to the ground.

Pineyro then allegedly attacked the man, ultimately pulling out a knife and lunging, without actually hitting him with the weapon.

As this was going on, the 47-year-old Diaz began kicking and punching the woman’s head, rendering her unconscious. The female was taken for treatment at a local hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury, police said.

Pineyro was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats.

Diaz was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

