⚫ The suspects were targeting trailers full of "high-value goods," police say

⚫ The alleged crime ring is connected to activity that's been going on for years

⚫ Officers were injured as they tried to wrangle four suspects

Meat, alcohol, and seafood have been primary targets of an organized criminal operation along the New Jersey Turnpike, according to the New Jersey State Police.

According to officials, four suspects from Philadelphia have been arrested for their alleged connection to the criminal activity, as a result of "Operation Beef Bandit" that's been running for the past two months.

Police say the crew is responsible for a series of nine burglaries at Turnpike service areas. The suspects were breaking into trailers — some of them were occupied at the time, according to police.

The suspects had their eye on "high-value" goods, police said.

4 arrests ... so far

The arrests occurred after the breakup of an alleged theft early Friday morning at the Molly Pitcher Service Area, police said.

At around 1:25 a.m., officers observed four suspects attempting to steal boxes of meat from a parked and occupied tractor-trailer.

SEE ALSO: Petition calls for more police on Garden State Parkway

One of the suspects, Hanif Tucker, 31, was immediately taken into custody. Another suspect, Shaun Coleman, 23, was apprehended after trying to flee on foot, police said. The remaining suspects, 37-year-old Salahudin Reddy and 26-year old Rashan Clark-Reddy, attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle and intentionally rammed into an occupied, unmarked police vehicle to evade capture, police said.

Another two marked trooper cars were damaged during a brief pursuit, police said. Three troopers sustained minor injuries.

The crew is connected to similar thefts across the region that have amassed millions of dollars in stolen merchandise over three years, police said.

All suspects are locked up in Middlesex County pending a bail detention hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to this matter is being asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Troop "D" Moorestown Station Detective Bureau at 732-522-4295, ext. 3226.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman