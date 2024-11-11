Massive NJ wildfire turns deadly — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

NJ Transit wants to honor and salute veterans with complimentary rides on Veteran’s Day.

In recognition of all those who have served in the Armed Forces, and those who are currently serving, NJ Transit is inviting all active and retired military personnel (in uniform or out) to ride for free on rail, bus, or light rail services on Nov. 11.

Who knew raw sewage could be so helpful? This time of year, it's even more of a valuable asset for officials and communities.

In many areas across New Jersey, wastewater from homes' toilets, sinks, and baths is being tested on a regular basis to pick up on diseases circulating through the community.

"All the pipes that are connected to everyone's homes ... all those samples go down the drain and they come together anonymously into one single sample," said Marlene Wolfe, program director at WastewaterSCAN, which monitors a handful of water systems in New Jersey.

Following a battle with relentless bullying over social media, 17-year-old Emily took her own life by driving into the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

Ever since, her mom has been part of a push to get Congress to pass what she calls a "long overdue" law that aims to beef up protections for kids online.

"It's a harm that we know about, that we can fix, but we need the government's help," Erin Popolo, a South Brunswick resident, told New Jersey 101.5. "My kid died because I couldn't find a way to report what was happening to her."

WEST MILFORD — A ranger has been killed while helping to battle a wildfire that started in North Jersey and crossed the state border into New York, according to a published report.

The New York forest ranger died Saturday when a tree fell on him while fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire, which has spread to at least 2,500 acres throughout Passaic County and parts of Orange County, New York.

JACKSON — As New Jersey continues to suffer its worst drought in 20 years, a Brick Township man is charged with starting one of many wildfires burning throughout the state.

Richard Shashaty, 37, was charged with arson and violating firearms regulations on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

He's accused of starting the Shotgun Wildfire on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The fire had burned through 350 acres of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson as of Saturday evening.

