JACKSON — As New Jersey continues to suffer its worst drought in 20 years, a Brick Township man is charged with starting one of many wildfires burning throughout the state.

Richard Shashaty, 37, was charged with arson and violating firearms regulations on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

He's accused of starting the Shotgun Wildfire on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The fire had burned through 350 acres of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson as of Saturday evening.

Prosecutors said first responders were called around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Central Jersey Rifle Range on Stump Tavern Road.

A joint investigation found the fire started behind a berm at the rifle club. And it was started by magnesium shards from a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round, prosecutors said.

Dragons Breath rounds use magnesium to create flames when a shotgun is fired. They are illegal in New Jersey.

Shashaty was responsible for firing the shotgun that started the wildfire, prosecutors said. He turned himself in on Saturday and is being held at Ocean County Jail pending a court appearance.

Massive wildfire breaks out in North Jersey

Another massive wildfire is burning in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire has consumed 2,000 acres in West Milford and parts of Orange County, New York.

It was zero percent contained as of Saturday evening. Two homes and eight other structures in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District were threatened by the flames.

An update is expected later Sunday morning.

Stage 3 fire restrictions remain in place for the state. The dry conditions amid a lack of rain have led to several wildfires in New Jersey this fall.

