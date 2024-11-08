🚂 NJ Transit wants to honor all active and retired military personnel

🚂 It's offering complimentary rides for all vets on Veteran's Day

🚂 The free rides are good for rail, bus or light rail services

NJ Transit wants to honor and salute veterans with complimentary rides on Veteran’s Day.

In recognition of all those who have served in the Armed Forces, and those who are currently serving, NJ Transit is inviting all active and retired military personnel (in uniform or out) to ride for free on rail, bus, or light rail services on Monday, November 11.

All veterans have to do is show the following IDs

A military ID card (active or retired)

A Veterans Administration Identification

A membership card for any veterans organization (American Legion, VFW, etc).

Any customer wearing a U.S. military uniform

Throughout the rest of the year, military personnel and their dependents may use the one-way reduced ticket upon presenting their valid military or military-dependent ID cards.

Eligible military personnel include Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, and those with official “retired” status from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard.

Tickets may be purchased through the NJ Transit Mobile app on Google or Apple, or a ticket vending machine. Simply select Senior/Disabled to obtain the discounted fare.

