Ranger killed helping battle huge 2,000 acre NJ wildfire

WEST MILFORD — A ranger has been killed while helping to battle a wildfire that started in North Jersey and crossed the state border into New York, according to a published report.

The New York forest ranger died Saturday when a tree fell on him while fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire that has spread to at least 2,000 acres throughout Passaic County and parts of Orange County, New York.

The ranger has been identified as 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez, according to the New York State Police.

"Rip brother your shift is over job well done," said the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire was first spotted in West Milford near the state border. It quickly spread into New York as it consumed over 3 square miles of land.

Firefighters, thinly spread across a burning state, had the wildfire zero percent contained as of Saturday evening.

Spreading flames threatened two homes in the area and eight buildings in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

An update on the wildfire and their efforts is expected Sunday afternoon.

Pompton Lakes wildfire

Meantime, progress appears to have temporarily stalled against a smaller wildfire in nearby Pompton Lakes.

The Cannonball 3 Wildfire had burned through 175 acres and was 75% contained as of Saturday evening. Firefighters had not been able to further contain the blaze as of 10 a.m. Sunday, but it had also not spread at all.

The fire continues to threaten 55 structures.

Shotgun round starts New Jersey wildfire

Fire crews are battling yet another wildfire in Jackson, Ocean County.

The Shotgun Wildfire ignited on Wednesday and spread to 350 acres of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area as of Saturday evening.

A Brick Township man is charged with starting the blaze using a Dragons Breath shotgun round near dry brush, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

