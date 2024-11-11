Following a battle with relentless bullying over social media, 17-year-old Emily took her own life by driving into the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

Ever since, her mom has been part of a push to get Congress to pass what she calls a "long overdue" law that aims to beef up protections for kids online.

"It's a harm that we know about, that we can fix, but we need the government's help," Erin Popolo, a South Brunswick resident, told New Jersey 101.5. "My kid died because I couldn't find a way to report what was happening to her."

Advocates argue that Congress hasn't passed a law to protect children on the web since 1998.

Popolo and other concerned parents are pushing for passage of the Kids Online Safety Act, which passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 91-3 in July. In September, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed a weakened version of KOSA through mark-up.

Critics of KOSA have said that it violates First Amendment rights, giving the federal government the power to decide what people see online.

Emily Michaela Murillo and Erin Popolo (Photos courtesy of Erin Popolo) Emily Michaela Murillo and Erin Popolo (Photos courtesy of Erin Popolo) loading...

Parents want the final bill to include the strongest, most protective language possible. Popolo said as it stands, the bill would give parents more tools for reporting, and social media platforms would be required to respond.

"I had no way to report what was happening to her," Popolo said.

SEE ALSO: NJ falls short on list of safest states

Popolo is part of the group ParentsSOS, which is made up solely of parents who've lost children to social media harms.

Popolo's daughter Emily died by suicide in January 2021. She had been a target of bullying in school, and when the pandemic forced kids online, the bullying escalated over social media.

"She just could not get away from it," Popolo said. "When it's on your phone, you're subject to it all the time."

Emily told her mother she was going to a friend's house. Instead, she pulled up to the D&R canal, took about 70 seconds to text her family and let them know she loves them, and drove into the water.

The tormenting didn't stop after Emily's death. In February 2021, Emily's virtual funeral was hijacked by malicious guests who posted inappropriate content and made threats to the funeral home.

A juvenile was charged months later for cyber harassment and terroristic threats.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt