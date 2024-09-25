Is it legal? How some NJ drivers are avoiding tolls — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Police: NJ driver arrested after hit-and-run critically hurts man
A 50-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a Seaside Heights hit-and-run crash that critically hurt a senior victim on Monday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., Seaside Heights Police responded to the area of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard. They found a 75-year-old man lying unconscious and seriously injured in the road.
⬛ NJ police find 4,000 marijuana plants in illegal grow houses
HAMILTON (Atlantic) – Three Atlantic County residents have been charged in connection with a massive illegal marijuana operation, out of houses converted into grow facilities.
On Monday, 47-year-old Hanzi Chen, 41-year-old Suxia Li and 50-year-old Deng Huan Hong were arrested in Buena and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and maintaining a narcotics production facility, both first-degree offenses.
⬛ NJ woman charged with stabbing 4-year-old niece at Paterson home
PATERSON — A North Jersey woman is charged with stabbing her 4-year-old niece a month ago, according to authorities.
Mabel Campechano was arrested at the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in Totowa on Monday — exactly one month after the stabbing in Paterson.
The 27-year-old Paterson woman is charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree child endangerment, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and two weapons offenses.
⬛ Six Flags delays in NJ: Is Fright Fest Extreme ready yet?
JACKSON — Great Adventure-goers wanting to be spooked this season are feeling slighted by Six Flags.
For the past two weekends, Fright Fest Extreme has been in a “preview mode,” according to the company’s Facebook page.
“Here we go again,” said one Facebook comment from last week’s post. Another comment asked if refunds are available.
⬛ Can you really cheat the tolls in New Jersey?
No one likes paying tolls. As long as there have been toll booths, there have been those who scheme ways to avoid paying them.
Here is how some people are avoiding paying tolls in New Jersey.
Eric Scott also answers the question: Is it legal?
