Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

NJ driver arrested after hit and run in Seaside Heights leaves man critically hurt (Ocean County Jail, Google Maps) NJ driver arrested after hit and run in Seaside Heights leaves man critically hurt (Ocean County Jail, Google Maps) loading...

A 50-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a Seaside Heights hit-and-run crash that critically hurt a senior victim on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Seaside Heights Police responded to the area of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard. They found a 75-year-old man lying unconscious and seriously injured in the road.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash loading...

HAMILTON (Atlantic) – Three Atlantic County residents have been charged in connection with a massive illegal marijuana operation, out of houses converted into grow facilities.

On Monday, 47-year-old Hanzi Chen, 41-year-old Suxia Li and 50-year-old Deng Huan Hong were arrested in Buena and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and maintaining a narcotics production facility, both first-degree offenses.

Mabel Campechano (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office/ABC7 Eyewitness News) Mabel Campechano (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office/ABC7 Eyewitness News) loading...

PATERSON — A North Jersey woman is charged with stabbing her 4-year-old niece a month ago, according to authorities.

Mabel Campechano was arrested at the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in Totowa on Monday — exactly one month after the stabbing in Paterson.

The 27-year-old Paterson woman is charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree child endangerment, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and two weapons offenses.

Graveyard Ghoul Six Flags Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure loading...

JACKSON — Great Adventure-goers wanting to be spooked this season are feeling slighted by Six Flags.

For the past two weekends, Fright Fest Extreme has been in a “preview mode,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

“Here we go again,” said one Facebook comment from last week’s post. Another comment asked if refunds are available.

Amazon/Phantomplate.com/Townsquare Media illustration Amazon/Phantomplate.com/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

No one likes paying tolls. As long as there have been toll booths, there have been those who scheme ways to avoid paying them.

Here is how some people are avoiding paying tolls in New Jersey.

Eric Scott also answers the question: Is it legal?

Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 11 schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.