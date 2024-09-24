Six Flags delays in NJ: Is Fright Fest Extreme ready yet?

👻Two weekends in "preview mode"

JACKSON — Great Adventure-goers wanting to be spooked this season are feeling slighted by Six Flags.

For the past two weekends, Fright Fest Extreme has been in a “preview mode,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

“Here we go again,” said one Facebook comment from last week’s post. Another comment asked if refunds are available.

The vague reason behind the delayed full opening: “Unforeseen circumstances.” Rides in the dark, shows, scares zones and some haunted mazes have been available during the preview weekends, according to the Six Flags post.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 24, there’s no update on the offerings for the coming weekend.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to Six Flags for comment.

About the event

Fright Fest Extreme is offered most Thursday to Sunday evenings through Nov. 3.

They promise nine haunted houses, four “monstertainment” shows and five scare zones — when there’s a full opening.

Some attractions to expect this year: Army of the Dead, Stranger Things, CarnEvil, Big Top Terror, Exile Canyon, The Witches Reflection, Dead Man’s Party and more.

