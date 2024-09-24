NJ woman charged with stabbing 4-year-old niece at Paterson home

🔴 Paterson woman charged with attempted murder

PATERSON — A North Jersey woman is charged with stabbing her 4-year-old niece a month ago, according to authorities.

Mabel Campechano was arrested at the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in Totowa on Monday — exactly one month after the stabbing in Paterson.

The 27-year-old Paterson woman is charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree child endangerment, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and two weapons offenses.

If convicted of attempted murder, Campechano faces between 10 and 20 years in state prison.

She was being held at Bergen County Jail as of Tuesday.

Suspect is victim's aunt

Local officials in Paterson said last month that the 4-year-old girl's aunt was a suspect in the stabbing.

Campechano is the victim's aunt, said Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Petrella. Authorities have not said what led to the attack.

Police said they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times around 4 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue near East 24th Street.

Neighbors said to CBS New York that there was blood everywhere as the mother ran out of the house holding her daughter.

The girl was hospitalized at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Family says girl suffered a punctured lung

Authorities later said that the girl was in stable condition and recovering, according to multiple reports.

Faherem LaSane, the child's father, spoke to ABC 7 Eyewitness News after the stabbing. LaSane said his daughter Amber suffered a punctured lung and a punctured liver among other injuries.

