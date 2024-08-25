4-year-old child stabbed in Paterson, NJ home taken to hospital

💔 Young child stabbed inside home

PATERSON — The search is on for a woman who stabbed her 4-year-old niece multiple times and hospitalized her, according to published reports.

Police found the child victim inside a Paterson home near 10th and East 24th Streets around 4 p.m. Friday, Passaic County prosecutors said.

The 4-year-old had been stabbed repeatedly and was quickly hospitalized.

Faherem LaSane, the girl's father, said to ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the stabbing left her with a punctured lung and punctured liver.

She was recovering after surgery and was responsive, the father said.

Councilman Luis Velez said that investigators are searching for the girl's aunt, ABC 7 reported. The woman wasn't there when police officers arrived.

Prosecutors haven't announced any arrests in the stabbing. Authorities have not confirmed that they are looking for a suspect.

The young girl was stabbed in the backyard while her mother was inside, Velez said to CBS New York.

Various reports said that a domestic dispute led to the stabbing, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Neighbors said they heard the mom's hysterical cries before they saw her run out the front door holding her daughter, according to the report.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

