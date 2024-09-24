Police: NJ driver arrested after hit-and-run critically hurts 75-year-old man

⬛ NJ woman charged for hit and run of pedestrian

⬛ Senior man critically hurt

⬛ Driver arrested at her home

A 50-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a Seaside Heights hit-and-run crash that critically hurt a senior victim on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Seaside Heights Police responded to the area of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard. They found a 75-year-old man lying unconscious and seriously injured in the road.

Ocean County arrest (Canva) loading...

Genell Mcinaw, of Seaside Park, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury to another person, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan Jr., said.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

Investigators found the man was hit by a dark sedan that was headed south on the Boulevard.

The incident was traced back to Mcinaw and she was arrested at her home, Nolan said.

Seaside Heights (Google Maps) Seaside Heights (Google Maps) loading...

She was taken to Community Medical Center to have a blood sample taken under a warrant.

Mcinaw was being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman