Historic track to close: What’s next? — NJ Top News

PATERSON — A NJ Transit bus driver is recovering after being assaulted by a group of teens at a bus terminal Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit police said the driver on the 171 line was approached by seven juveniles at the Broadway Bus Terminal in downtown Paterson around 4:35 p.m. The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now up and running for a full year, a public list of "bad actor" businesses that have operated in New Jersey has topped 200 entries.

The 201 businesses on New Jersey's Workplace Accountability in Labor List (aka The WALL) collectively owe $20 million for their failure to comply with state wage, benefit, and tax laws, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — An adopted son who confessed to stabbing his sister 109 times over a decade ago will have another shot at freedom.

Travis Gallo, 28, was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for the Dec. 26, 2013 killing.

Gallo, who was 17 at the time of the gruesome attack, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, third-degree hindering, and weapons offenses.

Residents from outside New Jersey cannot come to the Garden State to end their lives.

A federal judge has ruled the residency requirement in New Jersey's medical aid in dying law can be enforced.

The controversial law allows New Jersey doctors to prescribe life ending medications to terminally ill patients, but it also requires the physician to verify the patient is a New Jersey resident.

Terminally ill cancer patients from Delaware and Pennsylvania sued New Jersey over the residency requirement..

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — The Freehold Raceway told its employees Thursday that it will cease operations.

General Manager Howard Bruno said it was an "extremely difficult decision" considering the track's history dating back to the 1830s.

"Unfortunately, the operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward," Bruno said. "We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated employees, horsemen and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years."

