Teens beat NJ Transit driver at bus terminal
PATERSON — A NJ Transit bus driver is recovering after being assaulted by a group of teens at a bus terminal Wednesday afternoon.
NJ Transit police said the driver on the 171 line was approached by seven juveniles at the Broadway Bus Terminal in downtown Paterson around 4:35 p.m. The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. NJ Transit police did not disclose the circumstances of the attack.
Violence on NJ Transit
In August, a bus driver for NJ Transit was caught on video punching and kicking a passenger on board a bus in August while parked in Newark.
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the fight started when the passenger spit at the driver following a verbal confrontation. Both driver and passenger were charged with aggravated assault.
WARNING: VIOLENCE AND LANGUAGE
In the August incident, passengers reacted with shock as the driver pushed the rider and repeatedly punched him, including after he fell to the floor.
