Online threat closes another NJ school

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Atlantic) — A South Jersey high school will close on Thursday because of the stress created by an online threat made against the school.

Oakcrest High School in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township (Atlantic) in a statement said it was an “emotionally heightened and taxing evening for our community” but did not disclose the nature of the threat.

“This decision is being made out of concern for the emotional and mental health of our community, not because we believe the school to be in imminent danger,” the district wrote in a statement. The closure will also give Hamilton police to "pursue all necessary leads in this investigation."

All athletics are canceled but Back to School Night will be held as scheduled. Principal Mike Manning and Superintendent James Reina will address the closure in the school's auditorium at 6 p.m., according to the school's statement.

Oakcrest is part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which has two other high schools, Absegami and Cedar Creek which are open as usual Thursday. The district includes students from Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township and Mullica Township, together with the districts of the City of Port Republic and Washington Township.

Students questioned, charged in other threats

New Jersey school have faced near daily online threats in the past two weeks forcing some closures.

Franklin Township police in Gloucester County found that an online threat against schools on Wednesday had been posted by a 10-year-old, one of three students around the state who were questioned by law enforcement.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said a student was investigated after being overheard making a threatening statement about another classmate on Sept 6. inside Wanaque High School. Police questioned the student and a parent. No firearms were found inside their home and none were registered to the family, police said.

Stafford Township police said a student was removed from Southern Regional High School on Tuesday after they received a call from "an individual expressing concern about a juvenile student and potential safety risks."

Police and school officials worried that the student's behavior posed "potential risks to the school," police said. Officers removed the student from the school in order to receive screening.

