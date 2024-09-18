🚨 Student removed from school over safety concerns

🚨 School officials were alarmed over a student's behavior

🚨 There have been a series of threats aimed at New Jersey Schools

Amidst the backdrop of yet another school shooting in America and a series of recent threats aimed at New Jersey schools, officials took extraordinary action to remove a students from an Ocean County school.

Stafford Township Police confirmed on social media that officers removed the student from Southern Regional High School.

On Sept 16, Police say they got a call from "an individual expressing concern about a juvenile student and potential safety risks."

Both the police and school officials conducted and investigation and revealed concerns about the students behavior and "potential risks to the school," police said.

Officers removed the student from the school, and transported the individual to to a local facility for additional screening.

Access to firearms?

School officials, police say, sought and were granted a Temporary Extreme Risk Protective Order (TERPO) by a judge.

In 2018, New Jersey implemented laws that allow the courts to temporarily prohibit someone from possessing firearms and ammunition. A TERPO can be issued if the respondent is considered to be a significant danger to themselves or others by possessing a firearm.

Stafford police did not specify what type of threat, if any, the student made or what first alarmed school staff.

However, under state law and according to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a judge can grant a TERPO if an individual shows any of the following:

✔ History of violence or threats of violence

✔ History of drug or alcohol abuse

✔ Prior arrests or convictions for violent crimes

✔ Evidence of mental health disorder

✔ Violations of domestic violence or sexual assault orders

✔ Recent acquisition of firearms

"A search of the juvenile’s residence found no firearms registered to the home, and no weapons were discovered," police said on Facebook.

Enhanced school security

In posting their message on Facebook, Stafford Township police say their intent was "to inform the public that the matter has been thoroughly investigated, and there is no current threat to the Southern Regional School District."

However, police also say they will "implement enhanced security measures in and around the schools over the coming days."

"These precautionary steps are being taken to provide reassurance and peace of mind to parents, students, educators, and staff", police say, "The department is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment.

Series of recent threats in NJ

New Jersey schools, and schools nationwide, have been dealing with a new wave of threats following a school shooting in Georgia.

Schools in Dennis Township, Deptford and Woodbury closed earlier this month after receiving threats.

Threats were also received at Pinelands Regional and Princeton schools.

A teen from Woodbury, another from Glassboro and a third from Mullica Hill were all charged with making the threats.

The number of threats directed toward schools spiked following a Sept. 4 shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school.

Kenneth Trump, an Ohio-based school safety consultant, told Education Week, "It’s normal to see a contagion effect where these threats spike and spread usually for a week or two after a high-profile mass school shooting."

While mass shootings can trigger copycats, there is also heightened awareness in the public to report any threatening posts on social media.

