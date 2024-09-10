More NJ schools deal with online threats, one district closes after 3 arrested

🚨 2 more New Jersey school districts received threats on Tuesday

🚨 The Dennis Township district called off classes

🚨 Threats proved unfounded in another district

Two more districts received alarming threats on Tuesday, a day after two South Jersey districts had to close for the day.

Schools in the Deptford and Woodbury reopened Tuesday after a threat led to the arrests of several teens.

Both districts along with Glassboro said there would be an increased police presence at schools on Tuesday.

A teen from Woodbury, another from Glassboro and a third from Mullica Hill were all charged with making the threats.

Another school closed Tuesday

Dennis Township schools were canceled on Tuesday because of "the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff." The district did not disclose the nature of the threat.

ALSO READ: NJ wildfire burns near 2 schools in Ocean County

Non-credible threats in Princeton

Princeton schools Interim Superintendent Kathie Foster informed parents in an email on Tuesday that a Snapchat threat mentioning "Mercer County schools" was deemed not credible by police.

Princeton schools will have increased police presence on Tuesday, according to Foster.

No new threat in Edison

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said that reports about a threat targeting an Edison school on Monday were not correct.

After hearing about the threat made against the South Jersey schools, an Edison student spotted a threat on TikTok made against Edison High School. Bryan said the threat turned out to have been made in 2022, which officials handled at the time.

