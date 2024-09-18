3 students questioned after threats to NJ schools

🚨 Online threat against Franklin (Gloucester) schools

🚨 Investigators tracked the student who made the threat

🚨 A student was removed from a Stafford school

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Police found that an online threat against schools on Wednesday had been posted by a 10-year-old, one of three students around the state who were questioned by law enforcement.

A "disturbing" video containing what police determined to be a "potential threat" led to an immediate increase in police presence at the district's four schools around 8 a.m. as students were arriving for the day, according to a statement from Franklin Police Chief Matthew DeCesari.

Within a half hour of police learning of the threat, investigators tracked it to a student who lives in the Franklinville section. DeCesari said the student was taken to police headquarters and charged as a juvenile with causing a public alarm.

More online threats

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said a student was investigated after being overheard making a threatening statement about another classmate on Sept 6. inside Wanaque High School. Police questioned the student and a parent. No firearms were found inside their home and none were registered to the family, police said.

The threat was found to be "unsupported," according to Valdes.

Stafford Township police said a student was removed from Southern Regional High School on Tuesday after they received a call from "an individual expressing concern about a juvenile student and potential safety risks."

Police and school officials worried that the student's behavior posed "potential risks to the school," police said. Officers removed the student from the school in order to receive screening.

Previous reporting by Eric Scott was used in this report.

