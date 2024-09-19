Freehold Raceway to close after nearly 200 years

🐎Horse racing has taken place at the site of Freehold Raceway since the 1830s

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — The Freehold Raceway told its employees Thursday that it will cease operations.

General Manager Howard Bruno said it was an "extremely difficult decision" considering the track's history dating back to the 1830s.

"Unfortunately, the operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward," Bruno said. "We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated employees, horsemen and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years."

The track will complete its scheduled 2024 schedule and is working with the state racing commission, the borough and county on "items related to the closure."

"Severance will be paid to employees, including compensation as required by New Jersey's Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, and any applicable collective bargaining agreements," Bruno said.

Bruno did not disclose if the property has been sold or what may take the track's place.

Grandstand at Freehold Raceway

Economic blow to Freehold Borough and Freehold Township

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone told New Jersey 101.5 the closure is the second economic hit that Freehold Borough and Freehold Township have taken in the past year. The Nestle plant closed after 75 years in Nov. 2023.

"That's devastating. That is extremely impactful to both the township and the borough. This is the second hit that they're going to be getting on a potential lost rateable there," Arnone said. "As far as the county side, it does impact us too, but obviously it's a little easier to swallow over a larger size county spread out."

Arnone said he was going to hold a meeting to offer help from the county.

Exterior of the Freehold Raceway track

Long history of racing

Employees were told the news during an "emergency meeting" Thursday morning, Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane told the Asbury Park Press, which was first to report the news. Kane said the borough was "blindsided" by the news.

Kane did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Harness racing has taken place at the current site of the track on Park Avenue in Freehold Borough since the 1830s, according to the track's website.

