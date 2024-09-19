Woman standing in middle of NJ highway is struck and killed

🚨 A woman was struck on Route 70 west in Manchester Wednesday night

MANCHESTER — A woman standing in the middle of Route 70 was struck and killed late Wednesday night.

Police Capt. Al Vega said a Hyundai driving west near Green Acres Road struck Catherine L. Camargo, 37, of Manchester, around 10:47 p.m. She had been standing in the roadway under what Vega described as "low-light conditions."

The driver, Adam J. Lilley, 48, of Manchester, pulled to the side and called police.

Police found Camargo lying in the roadway. Lilley's Hyundai had "extensive" front end damage. All its lights were on at the time of impact and had no mechanical problems, according to Vega.

The crash remains under investigation.

Map shows Route 70 and Green Acres Road in Manchester Map shows Route 70 and Green Acres Road in Manchester (Canva) loading...

6th fatal crash on Route 70

This was the second crash on Route 70 in the past five days.

Yosimar Quirozcisneros, 23, of Lakewood, overturned his Mazda sedan around 1 a.m. Saturday near Vermont Avenue in Lakewood. As he walked back to his vehicle, he was struck by a Lexus driven by a 21-year-old Hillsborough man, Lakewood police said.

The crash was the sixth fatal crash on Route 70 in 2024 and the third in Ocean County.

