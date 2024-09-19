Stabbed 109 times: NJ prosecutors can’t use confession he slaughtered sister

🔴 NJ man admitted to stabbing his sister 109 times

🔴 Appeals court tosses guilty plea for rights violation

🔴 Victim was one of 12 siblings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — An adopted son who confessed to stabbing his sister 109 times over a decade ago will have another shot at freedom.

Travis Gallo, 28, was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for the Dec. 26, 2013 killing.

Gallo, who was 17 at the time of the gruesome attack, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, third-degree hindering, and weapons offenses.

He admitted during a 78-minute police interview that he kicked in his 20-year-old sister's bedroom door and stabbed her to death, according to court documents.

However, an appellate decision found police violated Gallo's Miranda rights and that his confession was inadmissible as evidence. On Wednesday, the appellate judges granted Gallo a new trial.

Parents Robert and Terrie Gallo in court April 2014 (AP Photo/Northjersey.com, Elizabeth Lara, Pool) Parents Robert and Terrie Gallo in court April 2014 (AP Photo/Northjersey.com, Elizabeth Lara, Pool) loading...

Appellate court tosses Gallo's guilty plea

According to Wednesday's court decision, Gallo confessed to Washington Township police without being given a chance to speak alone with his father.

Before the interview began, a detective said to Gallo that the juvenile couldn't speak to police until his father was present.

When Dr. Robert Gallo arrived, he was told that his son did not want him in the interrogation room. Still, police took Dr. Gallo into the room.

With his father and police in the room, Travis Gallo signed a document that he understood his Miranda rights and initiated a form that he did not want a parent present.

Travis Gallo (NJDOC) Travis Gallo (NJDOC) loading...

After seeing his son's form, Dr. Gallo signed a waiver to authorize the police interview without him in the room.

However, the appellate judges ruled that Travis Gallo, who was still a juvenile and had been in special education classes since nursey school, should have been able to speak privately with his father.

A date for a new trial has not been set.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

Teia Gallo (Volk Leber Funeral Home) Teia Gallo (Volk Leber Funeral Home) loading...

Victim was one of 12 siblings

According to her obituary, victim Teia Gallo was adopted like her brother Travis. Parents Robert and Terrie Gallo had nine biological children and adopted three including Teia and Travis.

Teia Gallo graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in 2011 where she played varsity basketball.

She attended Dominican College and was pursuing a major in athletic training at the time of her death.

"Teia had countless friends who will miss her endless smile," her obituary said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott