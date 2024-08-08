Don’t fall for this parking scam — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-woman-seen-aimlessly-swinging-a-knife-while-using-public-transportation/

A woman was seen “aimlessly swinging a knife” just after 4 p.m., according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

The outlet reports that no one on the bus was harmed.

Officers arrived at the bus at the intersection of Broad Street and Market Street, where they labeled the woman as emotionally disturbed, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. She was sent to University Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the report.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

https://nj1015.com/new-jersey-senior-olympics-looking-for-participants-volunteers/

State senior citizens will have the chance to go head-to-head and take their talents to the water and more to compete in the New Jersey Senior Olympics.

This year’s three-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 6. The event schedule can be found here.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac took to Facebook to get the word out about the need for volunteers and the link to register as an athlete.

Canva Canva loading...

https://nj1015.com/1-in-4-nj-workers-lack-paid-family-leave-protections-new-rutgers-study-finds/

That's 1.7 million New Jersey workers who lack paid family leave protections, said Dr. Rebecca Logue-Conroy, a research analyst for the Rutgers Center for Women and Work.

Workers get up to 12 weeks of paid leave every two years. However, if unprotected workers take paid leave, their employer could terminate them before they return to work.

A FedEx truck makes deliveries (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) A FedEx truck makes deliveries (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-package-theft-increase-police-tips-iphone-fedex/

Thieves are getting organized and driving a recent increase in package thefts, according to Stafford Township police.

The pirates are part of a coordinated criminal enterprise and are somehow getting tracking numbers for deliveries.

Manchester Police via Facebook/Canva Manchester Police via Facebook/Canva loading...

https://nj1015.com/police-in-nj-warn-this-letter-is-fake-and-youre-not-in-trouble/

According to police, the letter states that the vehicle has been recorded for the violation of parking in a fire zone.

The letter goes as far as telling the recipient that the driver needs to appear in court "before the Honorable Daniel F. Sahin."

In the letter, the recipient is told that they have 10 business days to contact the court, or a warrant will be issued.

Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.